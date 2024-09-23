John Jarratt says Wolf Creek: Legacy will be dark and creepy like the first film

Three years ago, it was announced that Wolf Creek 3 was moving forward, with Rachele Wiggins making her feature directorial debut on the film and John Jarratt, who played Australian serial killer Mick Taylor in the films Wolf Creek (watch it HERE) and Wolf Creek 2 (watch that one HERE) as well as two seasons of a Wolf Creek television series (you can see season 1 at THIS LINK and season 2 at THIS ONE) on board to reprise the role. Unfortunately, something has been holding the project back from starting production… but last month, it was announced that Wolf Creek 3, now going by the title Wolf Creek: Legacy , will start filming in Australia at the start of next year, with Wiggins having been replaced at the helm by Sean Lahiff, who was editor on Wolf Creek 2. Now, during an interview with David Clair-Bennett, Jarratt has revealed that the new film will be “dark and creepy,” more in line with the first movie than the second one.

Jarratt said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ (Wolf Creek: Legacy is) dark and creepy again. It’s more like the first one. With the second one, we had a bit of fun. Cracked a few jokes. For this one, the dark creepy thing is the ultimate when it comes to playing Mick. Just creeping up and being scary. He never runs, never yells, never dies. “

Franchise creator Greg McLean is producing the new sequel and provided the following statement: “ I’ve always believed in the power of fresh perspectives, and that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Sean Lahiff as the director of Wolf Creek: Legacy. Sean isn’t just stepping into this world; he’s been a part of it for years. This new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga is something I’m incredibly excited about: it’s a bold new story that honors the roots of the franchise while pushing it into new, uncharted territory. “

Lahiff added, “ I aim to deliver the horror and suspense that fans of the Wolf Creek franchise and wider genre theatre goers expect but to add a new depth to the story. We’re exploring the psychological terror of being hunted, the fear and resilience of these young characters, and the nightmarish quality of the Outback itself. This is a story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but it will also tap into something deeper – the primal fears that dark fairytales have always played on. “

When this project was first announced, it was said that Duncan Samarasinghe had written the screenplay, telling the story of an American family that takes a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draws the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple’s two children escape only to be hunted by Australia’s most infamous killer. It sounds like that story is still in place, as Deadline reported that Wolf Creek: Legacy will show us what happens when a family of American tourists who wander innocently into Taylor’s hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness. Will this fresh prey – two wily, resourceful Zoomers – prove harder for the ageing predator to consume?

Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two) is joining Jarratt in the cast.

Producing the film with McLean are Jeremy Bolt, Kristian Moliere, and Bianca Martino. Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert serve as exec producers. Architect is handling world sales on the project.

