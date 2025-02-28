Wonder Man confirmed to be an 8 episode series, described as very sincere, beautiful

We know the Marvel series Wonder Man is supposed to be released through the Disney+ streaming service sometime in 2025, we just don’t know exactly when it’s going to arrive yet. When it does, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum says we’re in for a “very sincere, beautiful” show with an episode count of 8.

Wonder Man focuses on one of Marvel’s oldest characters, as title character Simon Williams was introduced back in 1964, in the pages of Avengers #9. “He began his comic book career as a villain but got reintroduced as a hero in the late 1970s. Wonder Man’s civilian name is Simon Williams, and he was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. As an actor and stuntman, Williams’ look included wearing a turtleneck, a red jacket, and sunglasses. Wonder Man strongly relates to Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The trio shared several adventures, with Wonder Man and Vision thinking of each other as brothers in action. After Vision was dismantled, the villain-turned-hero developed intense feelings for Wanda.”

MSN notes that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman) stars and is joined in the cast by Ben Kingsley, who reprises his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role of actor Trevor Slattery; Demetrius Grosse, who plays Simon’s brother, Eric Williams, an Avengers villain from the comics known as the Grim Reaper, and Ed Harris as Simon’s agent, Neal Saroyan. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton as a producer on the show, with Andrew Guest (Hawkeye) serving as the head writer.

Winderbaum told Collider that Wonder Man is “ a very new flavor for Marvel. It’s straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it’s the best show no one’s ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it’s a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It’s a love letter to acting as a profession, and it’s a very sincere, kind of beautiful show. ” Winderbaum went on to say that the episode runtimes range from 20-something to 40-something minutes.

Almost a year has gone by since Winderbaum updated Agents of Fandom on the status of both Wonder Man and another Marvel / Disney+ series, Ironheart. He said, “ We’re editing both of those shows as we speak. They’re spectacular, they’re amazing, and they’re different… We’re able to explore corners of the universe that are really exciting. Riri Williams is one of them and I cannot wait for people to meet Simon Williams. “ We’ve since learned that Ironheart is going to premiere on June 24th. Wonder Man is expected to come along sometime in December.

Are you interested in Wonder Man? What do you think of the 8 episode count and Winderbaum’s description of the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.