Wonder Man: A crew member has died on the set of the Marvel Studios series starring Yahya Abdul Mateen II

An awful accident resulting in the death of a crew member has hit the production of the Marvel Studios series Wonder Man. According to Deadline, a rigger working at CBS Redford Studios fell off the rafters this morning and sadly passed away. The individual was not filming then, and an investigation is forthcoming.

A Marvel spokesperson for the Wonder Man production shared a statement on the studio’s behalf: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Aquaman, Candyman) as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Gone Girl, Tales of the Walking Dead), Sir Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Iron Man 3), and Stella Meghie (The Photograph, The Weekend) also star.

Wonder Man is one of Marvel’s oldest characters, dating back to 1964 in the pages of Avengers #9. He began his comic book career as a villain but got reintroduced as a hero in the late 1970s. Wonder Man’s civilian name is Simon Williams, and he was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. As an actor and stuntman, Williams’ look included wearing a turtleneck, a red jacket, and sunglasses. Wonder Man strongly relates to Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The trio shared several adventures, with Wonder Man and Vision thinking of each other as brothers in action. After Vision was dismantled, the villain-turned-hero developed intense feelings for Wanda.

Marvel could take Wonder Man in several directions, given that he’s a relatively unknown character. Will they treat him like a brand-new hero or slide him into place alongside Wanda after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Could it be Wonder Man who eventually frees Wanda from her self-inflicted incarceration? We’ll need to wait and see. According to Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen, she’s enjoyed her time as the character but is looking to move on from Marvel. Could Marvel convince her to return for Wonder Man or some other superhero-related project? Your guess is as good as ours.

We want to express our condolences to the crew member’s family, friends, and co-workers. Please be careful as production for Wonder Man continues, and take care of one another.