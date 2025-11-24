Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals first look depicts Luke Grimes in for a rough ride as Kayce Dutton carries on

The latest Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals, is galloping into Monday with a new and extended trailer for the series, focusing on the Dutton son, Kayce, as he continues to come to grips with his complicated nature.

The official description for Y: Marshals reads: “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates — Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos) and Miles Kittle (Means) — must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation. “

Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Mo Brings Plenty will be returning for the Yellowstone spinoff as series regulars, reprising their roles as Tom Rainwater, Tate Dutton, and Mo, respectively.

Additionally, Arielle Kebbel (Rescue: HI-Surf), Ash Santos (Pulse) and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon) have all joined as series regulars. They’ll be playing members of the U.S. Marshals. Brett Cullen (Winning Time) has also signed on for a recurring role as Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. The new additions will join Grimes and the previously announced Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade).

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” Kayce says in today’s extended trailer. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents and my brothers. … I’m trying to find a new beginning.” As a new beginning looms, Kayce must decide what kind of man he wants to be and how he’ll honor those who’ve fallen with his actions. Will he slip into despair and resort to violence, or be a protector like his training demands?

Y: Marshals premieres Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the next day.

What do you think of the extended trailer for Y: Marshals? Let us know in the comments section below.

