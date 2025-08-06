Logan Marshall-Green saddles up alongside Luke Grimes for the Yellowstone offshoot Y: Marshals

Howdy, folks! If you’re looking forward to the Yellowstone offshoot Y: Marshals, hold onto your Stetson, because Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade, Sand Castle, The Invitation) is joining the cast in a lead role. Marshall-Green stands tall alongside Luke Grimes in Y: Marshals, who reprises his role as Kayce Dutton from Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone for the upcoming series.

In Y: Marshals, with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Logan Marshall-Green moseys onto Y: Marshals as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce’s time in the military. Greg Yaitanes directs the premiere episode, written by Spencer Hudnut.

Y: Marshals is a procedural. While the term procedural may not be something the general public is familiar with, it represents many series on network television. Procedural refers to any series that follows a law enforcement or military agency as they investigate crimes, while the audience gets to follow along. Think of shows like Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, or any other acronym-titled show.

Woof! It sounds like Logan Marshall-Green is in for a hell of a rough ride when he joins the cast of Y: Marshals. It’s almost overwhelming how much Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has grown since the original series premiered in 2018. Even Tulsa King has a spinoff with NOLA King, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Are you looking forward to Y: Marshals? What’s your favorite Yellowstone spinoff so far? Let us know in the comments section below.