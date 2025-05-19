Y: Marshals: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Procedural Starring Luke Grimes

What Do We Know About Y: Marshals, the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series focused on Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton? More than you may think. The CBS series is slated to continue where the original Yellowstone left off, but in a direction we have never seen from a Taylor Sheridan series before. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the new addition to the Yellowstone franchise.

Y: Marshals will be a procedural.

While the term procedural may not be something the general public is familiar with, it represents many series on network television. Procedural refers to any series that follows a law enforcement or military agency as they investigate crimes, while the audience gets to follow along. Think of shows like Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, or any other acronym-titled show. In the case of this Yellowstone spin-off, Y: Marshals will follow Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, as he “joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence” per the official logline.

The series will air on CBS.

Rumors about the new Marshals series have been floating around for some time, and we mentioned it back in our breakdown of the Yellowstone spin-off focused on Beth and Rip. The most significant shift for this series is that it will be the first Taylor Sheridan entry in the Yellowstone franchise that will debut on network television. While Yellowstone has been repurposed and edited for content to air on CBS after the initial run on Paramount Network, Y: Marshals will be explicitly designed for CBS standards. This likely means the series will look and feel very different from any other Yellowstone project.

Taylor Sheridan will not be the showrunner.

Taylor Sheridan has so many projects in flight, ranging from The Madison and the next Yellowstone origin series to Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and more. The guy does not have time to run another series. Spencer Hudnut will step in as showrunner on Marshals, having worked on a similar procedural series, SEAL Team. Sheridan will remain aboard the new spin-off as executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Star Luke Grimes will also get credit as an executive producer for the series.

The Yellowstone finale may have set up this spin-off.

The Yellowstone series finale saw Kayce sell the Dutton Ranch back to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) for the price initially paid by his ancestors in the 19th century, $1.25 an acre, while retaining a small parcel for his family to live on. The final episodes also saw Kayce call in some favors from his military connections to take down his brother Jamie and protect his family legacy. The brief moments of Kayce exercising his military skills should work well for his investigations in the new series. Still, it remains to be seen why he would join the marshals after reluctantly serving in any official capacity during his time on Yellowstone.

Which Yellowstone characters will appear?

It seems pretty much a guarantee that the new series will feature Kelsey Asbille as Kayce’s wife, Monica, and Brecken Merrill as their son, Tate. Because Kayce lives with his family on a part of the former Dutton property, we will likely see Gil Birmingham and other members of the Yellowstone cast who did not move away from Montana at the end of the flagship series.

Could there be crossover potential?

We should never rule out the opportunity for CBS and Paramount to find a way to maximize the potential for Y: Marshals to reunite Kayce with his sister Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. Because of the tonally distinct nature of Yellowstone and this procedural, the crossover may or may not happen often. Still, it would be a missed opportunity if they did not explore it.

When will we see it?

Production is slated to begin in Summer 2025 as Hudnut and Sheridan have a massive budget on their hands that will eclipse other network television shows. How watered down the content will be compared to premium cable and streaming services, which can present their series with nudity, violence, and profanity that CBS cannot. CBS has already announced a Sunday night timeslot of 9 pm EST for Y: Marshals and that the series will consist of 13 episodes. They also have locked in a Spring 2026 premiere, which means we will learn more about the casting and plot specifics of the series very soon.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Y: Marshals and your favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series? Let us know in the comments, and click the like and subscribe to follow all our latest original videos.