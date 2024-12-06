Y2K Review: A Great Cast Rounds Out This Nostalgic Comedy

PLOT: Two high school nobodies make the decision to crash the last major celebration before the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999. The night becomes even crazier than they could have ever dreamed when the clock strikes midnight.

REVIEW: As a millennial, I’ve always gotten a kick out of the hysteria surrounding Y2K. The idea of all the computers going haywire simply because of the passing of a date always felt pretty wacky. But the event has never really gotten a proper cinematic telling. Until now. SNL’s Kyle Mooney makes his directorial debut with a film that feels like Small Soldiers on steroids. But if you’re not into nostalgia, then you may have to look elsewhere. Thankfully, nostalgia may as well be my middle name.

Mooney and co-writer Evan Winter provide a pretty fun story about an unexpected group of misfits banded together to take on the machines that want to end humanity after the clock strikes midnight. There are times when the film pokes fun at the silliness of the premise but still does a good job of keeping certain elements grounded. There’s always going to be some suspension of disbelief that’s required for any film like this. If you’re able to have fun with it, you’ll be rewarded with some genuinely great characters and touching moments between all the chaos.

I was really impressed by the cast of Y2K. I’d consider Jaeden Martell to be one of the most talented young actors working today, always bringing a sense of vulnerability and realism to his roles. The moments of levity can be a little tonally off, yet Martell is always there to remind you of the dire consequences of what is going on around them. And I loved the dynamic between him and Julian Dennison. There was clear Superbad energy between the two. Rachel Zegler is perfectly cast as Laura, a popular girl who doesn’t quite understand her mean-girl reputation. She and Martell work really well together, even if their storyline is a bit on the nose.

I’ve been a fan of Lachlan Watson since Chucky and she gives dimension to a character that could have easily just been one note. She and Daniel Zolghadri really nail the cringe element of being a teenager. And I was honestly shocked at how large of a role Fred Durst had as himself. He does a great job, getting his very own “campfire tale” that he absolutely nails. He’s able to poke fun at himself while still keeping up appearances. Tim Heidecker, Kid Laroi, Alicia Silverstone, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Mooney all show up in fun side roles. However, some could have been utilized better.

One of Y2K‘s greatest strengths is how it plays with heavy moments. There are some major character deaths that come out of nowhere and the film does a great job of making them count. They aren’t just forgotten about the next scene and this is one of many examples of where Mooney shows a lot of promise as a director. All the great comedy directors balance comedy and drama. While his humor still rests on the more juvenile side, I was really impressed with the more human moments. I just wish some of the gore was more practical and impactful. There are several times when people are simply stumbling into their deaths and it feels a bit lazy. Enough with the CGI!

The hacking feels straight out of Jurassic Park, with absurd visuals meant to represent the act itself. It works for the world set up, and only gets better once the Lawnmower Man effects come into play. I really got a kick out of the very 1999 visuals of the computer graphics. I do wonder how much the humor of Y2K may go over the heads of those who don’t have a decent familiarity with the time. There’s a Tipper Gore joke that got a massive laugh in my theater and I’m not even sure younger generations know who that is nor her significance. And that can be said for many of the smaller jokes and even some major ones. The film is very reliant on nostalgia for both its story and its jokes.

While the film relies on convenience a little more than I’d like, and follows a very basic story structure, there are still enough curveballs to keep things interesting. I’m a character guy and I really enjoyed this group of loveable losers. Though, given the R rating, I could have gone for a bit more blood. But at least they give us some unexpected stakes. Like most comedies, I’m sure this will be a divisive film but I had a great time with it. It’s certainly not perfect but I enjoyed stepping back in time to witness an over-the-top world where robots come together to take out humanity. Hey, I have to live out my Terminator fantasies somehow!

Y2K RELEASES EXCLUSIVELY TO THEATERS ON DECEMBER 6TH, 2024.