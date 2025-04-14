Yeti: Michael Chaves to direct survival thriller for Netflix

Michael Chaves made his feature directorial debut with the Conjuring Universe-adjacent horror film The Curse of La Llorona, and has followed that up with the actual Conjuring Universe entries The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is set to reach theatres on September 5th and marks the end of “phase one” of the Conjuring franchise. Now, industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that Chaves is set to make his first movie that doesn’t have anything to do with The Conjuring or its spin-offs at all: a survival thriller called Yeti .

Sneider reports that Yeti was originally set up last year at Sony and Picturestart, where producer Jon Silk had a first-look deal. But Silk is now a film executive at the Netflix streaming service, so the project has moved from Sony to Netflix. It’s unclear whether Picturestart is still involved as a producer, although Sneider feels there’s little reason to question their involvement.

I would be really excited about this project if it were one of the Jean-Claude Van Damme or Steven Seagal yeti projects being unearthed and revived (possibly even as a team-up vehicle for those two now that they’ve set aside their differences), but that’s not the case. This is an entirely new project.

Peter Gaffney has written the script for Yeti, which takes place deep in the mountains, where an avalanche unleashes something primeval from the glacial ice. The story follows a father and his daughter who must fight to survive a merciless predator that blends in with the snow. Gaffney’s writing credits have primarily come on cartoons like Rugrats, PAW Patrol, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, but he also sold a horror spec script called Don’t Go Into the Water to Universal and 21 Laps and is developing a killer wasp movie called Hivemind for Thunder Road. He also scripted the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise retrospective special Slash & Burn: The Freddy Krueger Story back in 1991.

