Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reactions swing into social media

Marvel’s anticipated new show with one of their most famous characters is about to premiere and early word has been immensely positive.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Animation’s latest series, hits Disney Plus January 29. The voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox reprising Matt Murdock/ Daredevil. When Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was first announced (as Spider-Man: Freshman Year), it was said that the animated series would follow Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving fans a little confused into how it fits into the MCU.

Reactions to the show have hit social media and it’s looking like Marvel has followed up X-Men 97 with another animated smash hit. Our own Alex Maidy gave his impressions as he stated, “@MarvelStudios has done it again with another solid reinventing of @SpiderMan. #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a retro animated blast that holds its own with any live action entries in the #MCU. A winning series in every way.”

Erik Swann thought Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hit the nostalgia button perfectly as he equated it to the Saturday morning cartoons of his youth, “I was also pleasantly surprised that #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan gave off vibes similar to cartoons I watched on Saturday mornings and weekday afternoons as a kid in the 2000s. The series has potential, and I’m curious to see what @MrJeffTrammell and co. do with Season 2.”

Bam Smack Pow would make a Community reference about the show when he said, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a must-watch, blending strong storytelling with its very unique style of animation. It’s damn good entertainment and Spidey fans will love it! When you watch it, you will want 6 seasons and a movie. #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan.”

Daniel Baptista was taken by the animation and the characters as he posted, “#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a FRESH, FRENETIC, and absolutely FANTASTIC remix of everything we love about Spidey. Every stylish frame bursts with colour, creativity, and cool compelling characters. I’ve seen all 10 eps, and it’s another massive win for Marvel Animation.”

Rayyan says that the show was made for Spider-Man fans and puts it up next to Disney+’s previous hit animated Marvel series X-Men 97 when he reacted, “#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a Must See for Spider-Man fans. Classic but fresh. Clearly made by Spider-Man fans for Spider-Man fans. SPECTACULAR action, thrills, and more importantly great writing. The animation is kinetic and full of flavour, up there with X-Men ‘97!”

Michael Patterson also had some very high praise for the show, saying that there’s much substance that comes along with the animation, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is so good. Extremely fun and action-packed with great character work, it quickly carves out its own space in a very crowded landscape of Spidey cartoons. Marvel has outdone itself, adding real substance to a very stylish show. Loved it!”

Rohan Patel is ready for season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as he glows, “#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a total blast! A really well told story with fully fleshed out character arcs, great villains, and spectacular action throughout. It offers a fun, albeit classic, twist on the MCU Spidey and will leave you clamoring for more. Bring on S2!”

Additionally, Marvel Studios posted on their official account a brand new behind-the-scenes look at the new show. Check it out below.