Zach Braff joins Scrubs reboot series at ABC

Deadline reports that Zach Braff will return for the Scrubs reboot series from creator Bill Lawrence. It took many months of negotiating to snag Braff, as there were difficulties agreeing on money and location. The reboot series was initially slated to shoot in Vancouver, but Braff wanted it to shoot in Los Angeles. No filming location has been announced as it’s still in development, but… Braff is onboard, so take that as you will.

The series is in development at ABC from 20th Television. Now that the deal with Braff has closed, the studio is expected to start approaching the other original cast members, including Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes.

Lawrence teased what the reboot could look like just a few months ago. “ With the creative side, the show’s not going to pick up a day later. It can’t. I’m interested in where these characters are, that many years later, ” Lawrence said. “ I always remember the finale of Scrubs, in Season 8, with J.D. saying he has a dream of how things would go and, ‘Tell me my fantasies won’t come true, just this once.’ I never said that’s what happened. I’m interested, not only creatively, in where they’d be now and who they are, but also under the umbrella of what’s happened to the medical world and how that looks now. And one step past that, I love stories where the students become the teachers, and that would be what has to happen in this type of world. “

Scrubs premiered on NBC in 2001, introducing viewers to a quirky group of medical interns navigating life and medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital. Known for its unique blend of slapstick humour, surreal fantasy sequences, and occasional emotional depth, the show quickly became a fan favourite. It ran for seven seasons on NBC before moving to ABC for its final two seasons, with the last season featuring a largely new cast. The series starred Zach Braff as the daydreaming John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as his best friend and surgical resident Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as the ambitious and neurotic Elliot Reid, John C. McGinley as the tough-love mentor Dr. Perry Cox, Ken Jenkins as the cynical Chief of Medicine Bob Kelso, Judy Reyes as the strong-willed nurse Carla Espinosa, and Neil Flynn as the hilariously mysterious Janitor.

Are you down for the Scrubs reboot now that Zach Braff has signed on?