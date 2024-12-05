A Scrubs reboot from Bill Lawrence preps for surgery as talks with original cast members begin

Are we heading for a Chocolate Bear and Vanilla Bear reunion? It’s possible now that a Scrubs reboot is in development at ABC, with series creator/executive producer Bill Lawrence returning to the O.R. The promising update about Lawrence’s Scrubs reboot comes after lengthy negotiations with Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence has an overall deal and four series. After sorting all the details, Lawrence can develop a follow-up series for Disney’s 20th TV and ABC. While Lawrence is on board for the reboot, he will not be the show’s showrunner.

After securing Lawrence for the in-demand project, the challenge of assembling original cast members from the original series can begin. According to Deadline, Zach Braff, who plays John “J.D.” Dorian, Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), Donald Faison (Christopher Turk), and John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) could return for more comedic hospital drama shenanigans. Absent from the list is Judy Reyes, who plays the straight-shooting nurse Carla Espinosa in the original series. Reyes left the series before its final season, though sources say her character factors into early episodes of the reboot. Reyes is a series regular on ABC and 20th TV’s popular new drama series High Potential, so the jury on her involvement remains out.

“Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited,” Lawrence told Deadline in October. Lawrence says he plans for the new show to be a hybrid between a revival and a reboot. He wants to revisit old characters but also introduce new ones.

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” Lawrence said in October. “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

Scrubs fans have been asking for a revival of the beloved medical sitcom for years, but they have yet to see their demands met. Thankfully, it sounds like dreams are about to come true. Wonder Twin’s powers of Chocolate Bear and Vanilla Bear activate!