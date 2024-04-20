Zack Snyder rationalizes Batman v Superman’s “Martha” scene

Save Martha or scrap her? The “Save Martha” moment in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was divisive to say the least, with Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent having a connection that somehow changed the entire mood and gave them some common ground, ultimately snubbing what should have been one of the all-time great fights in superhero movie history. To some, it was a deep moment of confrontation over their mutual losses, a necessary inclusion that built on the mythology of each man. But to most of us, it was just about the hokiest thing imaginable.

Zack Snyder has been open in his understanding that the Martha scene in Batman v Superman may not work for everybody, but now he is again explaining why he decided to move forward with it. During the writing process, Snyder was told by co-writer Chris Terrio, “‘You know that [their] mothers have the same name’…And he goes, ‘Yeah, like imagine that Batman sees Superman as an alien, as a monster, but realizes that his dead mother has the same name as this thing that he considers nonhuman. Like, that’s gonna get him.’ And I’m like, ‘That is gonna get him, that’s amazing.’”

Snyder built on his stance on the Martha scene, saying, “What else could he say to Batman, holding the Kryptonite spear about to plunge it into his heart? Like, what is he gonna say to convince him that his love of humanity is as high as Batman’s? I mean, really, Superman could kill him in a second, like literally in a second, so that was why I was like, ‘Ok well, he’s gotta play every possible trick.’”

That trick would essentially rob viewers of the full-blown showdown – with a determined victor – that the title Batman v Superman promises (hell, even Freddy vs. Jason got closer!). On top of that, Snyder’s explanation kind of sounds like he and Terrio weren’t all that confident in how to get themselves out of the jam of taking a side and so threw the Martha moment in to force a redirection.

What did you think of the Martha scene in Batman v Superman? Did it work on any level or is it a silly moment? Give us your take in the comments section below!