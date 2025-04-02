Zero A.D.: the next film from Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde gets a December release date

Back in 2023, director Alejandro Monteverde and the faith-based distributor Angel Studios teamed up for the hit film Sound of Freedom, which was about a large scale operation to take down human traffickers and stirred up a lot of controversy (you can read about that HERE), but JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray found it to be a “solid thriller.” (You can read his review at THIS LINK.) Monteverde and Angel Studios followed that up with the 2024 biopic Cabrini, based on the life of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first American citizen ever to be canonized as a saint by the Catholic Church… a film that didn’t do nearly as well at the box office as Sound of Freedom did. But Monteverde and Angel Studios are staying in business together, and the distributor has just announced a December 19th release for the director’s next film, Zero A.D. They also unveiled a trailer, which you can watch in the embed above.

Originally announced under the working title Bethlehem, Zero A.D. is said to be Angel Studios’ most ambitious film yet. Deadline was told that it’s being described as “an epic that demands to be experienced on the big screen.”

Here’s the synopsis: Before kings and empires feared him, a tyrant sought to erase him. A newborn child ignites a prophetic war. A ruthless prince seeks to crush the prophecy that threatens his father’s rule. And an unlikely mother is forced into the center of a battle between power and destiny. This is the untold origin of a revolution—where faith is tested, courage is forged, and the forces of darkness fight to extinguish the light. The IMDb page provides another synopsis: Mary flees with her newborn son to protect him from the murderous King Herod’s attempt to find and kill the child. A retelling of the Biblical tale of Herod’s slaughter of innocents. Monteverde wrote the screenplay with Rod Barr and Leo Severino.

The film stars Deva Cassel (The Beautiful Summer), Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Ben Mendlesohn (Captain Marvel), with Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by Night) and Jim Caviezel (Sound of Freedom).

Leo Severino and Eduardo Verástegui produced Zero A.D. alongside Karim Debbagh, with David E. Fischer, Gary Hamilton, William C. Hillmann, Noli Molla, Brandon Purdie, and Tyler Zacharia executive producing. Simon Sansone was the line producer.

What did you think of the Zero A.D. trailer? Will you be watching this movie in December?


