007 First Light announcement trailer released: James Bond returns in his first video game in over a decade

We may not know when James Bond will be back on the big screen, but our favourite secret agent will return next year in 007 First Light, an action-stealth video game developed and published by IO Interactive, the folks behind Hitman. An announcement trailer for 007 First Light was released during PlayStation’s State of Play, and it looks pretty amazing. You can check that out above.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the face and voice of the new Bond resemble Patrick Gibson, who plays the young Dexter Morgan on Dexter: Original Sin.

“ This is Bond as you’ve never seen him before — the youngest Bond fans have ever met, ” reads the description. “ In 007 First Light, at only 26 years old, he isn’t the fully fledged 007 you know from the tux-and-martini days but a man with sharp instincts, sometimes reckless, who is still learning when to fight, when to bluff, and when to disappear into the shadows. “

The description continues, “ You’ll embark on missions to breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who’s always one step ahead. How you approach these missions is entirely up to you. You can go in guns blazing or use your gadgets and cunning to sneak past the guards. “

Bond starts as a “ NAVY air crewman, when against all odds, an audacious act of bravery propels him on MI6’s most challenging training program. This training coupled with his natural instinct, wits, and heart will see him grow into a fully-fledged spy. It’s a completely original standalone story, developed in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. “

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen James Bond in video game form; in fact, it’s been well over a decade. The last James Bond video game was 007 Legends, which was released in 2012 to help celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the film franchise. The game included missions based on the movies of the six actors who played the character, but unfortunately, fans didn’t love it, and Activision lost the James Bond game license as a result.

007 First Light will be released on PS5 in 2026.