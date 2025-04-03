Amazon confirms new producers are working on a fresh chapter in the James Bond franchise

The James Bond franchise has a new home at Amazon MGM. Fans were shocked when it was announced that Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli would be stepping away from the franchise after Amazon reportedly paid around $1 billion to take full control. It’s been four years since the release of No Time to Die, but now that Amazon is in charge, they’re wasting little time getting 007 back on the big screen.

It was announced just last month that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be steering the ship as the new 007 producers. At the time, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti provided the following statement: “ We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character. “

Valenti was on stage during the Amazon panel at the CinemaCon event last night, joined by Sue Kroll, the Head of Global Marketing for Amazon MGM. While the deal with Pascal and Heyman was made too recently for the studio execs to give a really substantial update on the project, they did take a moment to assure attendees that a fresh chapter in the Bond franchise is currently in the works.

Referring to Pascal and Heyman as “filmmaking legends,” Valenti said, “ We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David. They are both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership. Thank you, Amy and David! “

This wasn’t stated during the CinemaCon panel, but many believe that Amazon MGM is expecting Pascal and Heyman to get the new Bond film into production next year, aiming for a 2027 release. Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that the deal with Pascal and Heyman may be “a one-off,” as the studio wants to see how they handle this movie before committing to making more Bond projects with them.

Are you glad to hear that Pascal and Heyman are already "getting started" on the next James Bond film?