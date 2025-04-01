1923’s season finale will be a two-hour supersized episode

Taylor Sheridan‘s shows provide a rich tapestry of epic stories in their unforgiving settings. 1923 will be sporting an epic, feature film-length runtime for the season finale of its second year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Yellowstone prequel will run double its usual time period as the last entry of the season will be a two-hour supersized episode. The episode is set to premiere on Sunday, April 6 on Paramount+.

The network has had a giant success on its hands with the show as the season two premiere had 17 million global viewers tune in. Additionally, the second season is on track to outpace the first’s viewership by 56%, according to Paramount. Per THR, “The season two finale, titled ‘A Dream and A Memory,’ follows a killing spree in the penultimate episode. That episode, titled ‘The Mountain Teeth of Monsters,’ carried with it a body count of seven dead characters: One Dutton was tragically shot dead during an unsuspecting encounter; two villains were savagely and deservedly killed, leaving two other heartbreaking deaths in their wake; and the couple helping Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) during her harrowing journey to Montana froze to death, leaving Alex in her most perilous situation yet heading into the finale.”

In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.