1923’s season finale will be a two-hour supersized episode

Taylor Sheridan‘s shows provide a rich tapestry of epic stories in their unforgiving settings. 1923 will be sporting an epic, feature film-length runtime for the season finale of its second year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Yellowstone prequel will run double its usual time period as the last entry of the season will be a two-hour supersized episode. The episode is set to premiere on Sunday, April 6 on Paramount+.
The network has had a giant success on its hands with the show as the season two premiere had 17 million global viewers tune in. Additionally, the second season is on track to outpace the first’s viewership by 56%, according to Paramount. Per THR, “The season two finale, titled ‘A Dream and A Memory,’ follows a killing spree in the penultimate episode. That episode, titled ‘The Mountain Teeth of Monsters,’ carried with it a body count of seven dead characters: One Dutton was tragically shot dead during an unsuspecting encounter; two villains were savagely and deservedly killed, leaving two other heartbreaking deaths in their wake; and the couple helping Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) during her harrowing journey to Montana froze to death, leaving Alex in her most perilous situation yet heading into the finale.”
In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.
Our Alex Maidy professes that Taylor Sheridan continues to knock it out of the park with this season as he glowed about it in his review, “While these characters would not exist without Taylor Sheridan’s original Yellowstone, I feel that these prequels are far more consistent and well-developed than the original series. Maybe it is the condensed episode count or the finite length of the overall series. Still, with 1883 delivering a strong single season of ten episodes and Yellowstone wavering in quality across five, 1923 may represent the single best overall series that Taylor Sheridan has created to date. With exceptional performances from the entire cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as good as they have ever been, 1923′s second and final season is already shaping to be a powerful chapter in Yellowstone mythology. With 1944 picking up a couple of decades later, it is possible we could see Brandon Sklenar, Jilia Schlaepfer, Michelle Randolph, and Darren Mann, amongst others, in the next saga of the Dutton family. Still, for now, fans are in for a fantastic run of television that rivals every other entry in the Yellowstone universe.”
