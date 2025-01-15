2025 BAFTA nominations: Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead competitive nods

The nominees for the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are here, setting up even more showdowns in the 2025 awards season.
Check out this year’s nominees for the 2025 BAFTAS below:
Best Film:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film:
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Director:
Anora Sean Baker
The Brutalist Brady Corbet
Conclave Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard
The Substance Coralie Fargeat
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste Hard Truths
Mikey Madison Anora
Demi Moore The Substance
Saoirse Ronan The Outrun
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes Conclave
Hugh Grant Heretic
Sebastian Stan The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Selena Gomez Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande Wicked
Felicity Jones The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini Conclave
Zoe Saldaña Emilia Pérez
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Yura Borisov Anora
Kieran Culkin A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin Sing Sing
Edward Norton A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong The Apprentice
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Hoard Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
Kneecap Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
Monkey Man Dev Patel (Director)
Santosh Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer)
[also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]
Sister Midnight Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
Best Original Screenplay:
Anora Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
Kneecap Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó
Dochartaigh
A Real Pain Written by Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance Written by Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay:
A Complete Unknown Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave Screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Perez Written by Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence
‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
Best Film Not in the English Language:
All We Imagine As Light Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
Emilia Perez Jacques Audiard, TBD
I’m Still Here (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, TBD
Kneecap Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney
The Seed of the Sacred Fig Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
Best Documentary:
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Best Animated Film:
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Children’s & Family Film:
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Casting:
Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Best Cinematography:
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Best Editing:
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Best Costume Design:
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Make Up & Hair:
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Original Score:
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design:
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Sound:
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Best Visual Effects:
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best British Short Animation:
Adios
Mog’s Christmas
Wander to Wonder
Best British Short Film:
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
EE Rising Star Award:
Marisa Abela
Jharel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madisin
Nabhaan Rizwan
The 2025 BAFTAs will be held on February 16th.
