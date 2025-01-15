2025 BAFTA nominations: Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead competitive nods

The nominees for the 2025 BAFTAs have been announced, with Conclave, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist leading the pack.

The nominees for the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are here, setting up even more showdowns in the 2025 awards season.

Check out this year’s nominees for the 2025 BAFTAS below:

Best Film:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film:

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Director:

Anora Sean Baker

The Brutalist Brady Corbet

Conclave Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard

The Substance Coralie Fargeat

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste Hard Truths

Mikey Madison Anora

Demi Moore The Substance

Saoirse Ronan The Outrun

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes Conclave

Hugh Grant Heretic

Sebastian Stan The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Selena Gomez Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande Wicked

Felicity Jones The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini Conclave

Zoe Saldaña Emilia Pérez

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Yura Borisov Anora

Kieran Culkin A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin Sing Sing

Edward Norton A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong The Apprentice

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Hoard Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)

Kneecap Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)

Monkey Man Dev Patel (Director)

Santosh Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer)

[also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]

Sister Midnight Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)

Best Original Screenplay:

Anora Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

Kneecap Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó

Dochartaigh

A Real Pain Written by Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance Written by Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Perez Written by Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence

‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

Best Film Not in the English Language:

All We Imagine As Light Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

Emilia Perez Jacques Audiard, TBD

I’m Still Here (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, TBD

Kneecap Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

The Seed of the Sacred Fig Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

Best Documentary:

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Best Animated Film:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Children’s & Family Film:

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Casting:

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Best Cinematography:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Best Editing:

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Best Costume Design:

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Make Up & Hair:

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound:

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Best Visual Effects:

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best British Short Animation:

Adios

Mog’s Christmas

Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film:

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

EE Rising Star Award:

Marisa Abela

Jharel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madisin

Nabhaan Rizwan

The 2025 BAFTAs will be held on February 16th.