The nominees for the 2026 Oscars have been announced

The biggest show in Hollywood

Yesterday, the nominations for the 2026 Razzies were announced. On this Thursday morning, the best of 2025 will now be recognized as Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks read off the nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards. Popular talk show host-turned-podcaster and comedic traveller, Conan O’Brien, returns to host for this year’s festivities.

The event is scheduled for March 15. The ceremony will air at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

And the nominees are…

The big favorite for this year is Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, along with the performances of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Sinners is another hot pick for the movie, with major accomplishments from Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and Wunmi Mosaku receiving a lot of love.

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao / Hamnet

Josh Safdie / Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson / One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier / Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler / Sinners

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet / Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio / One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke / Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan / Sinners

Wagner Moura / The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley / Hamnet

Rose Byrne / If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson / Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve / Sentimental Value

Emma Stone / Bugonia

Actor in a Supporting Role

Bencio Del Toro / One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi / Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo / Sinners

Sean Penn / One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård / Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning / Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilliaas / Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan / Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku / Sinners

Teyana Taylor / One Battle After Another

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachin Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey

Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister – Douglas Foldberg, Anne Catherine Sauerberg

Original Score

Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Johnny Greenwood

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie of the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent / Brazil

It Was Just an Accident / France

Sentimental Value / Norway

Sirāt / Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab / Tunisia

Original Song

“Dear Me” / Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” / Kpop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” / Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” / Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” / Train Dreams

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

Sinners

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sirāt

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners