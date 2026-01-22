The nominees for the 2026 Oscars have been announced

The biggest show in Hollywood
Yesterday, the nominations for the 2026 Razzies were announced. On this Thursday morning, the best of 2025 will now be recognized as Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks read off the nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards. Popular talk show host-turned-podcaster and comedic traveller, Conan O’Brien, returns to host for this year’s festivities.
The event is scheduled for March 15. The ceremony will air at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
And the nominees are…
The big favorite for this year is Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, along with the performances of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Sinners is another hot pick for the movie, with major accomplishments from Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and Wunmi Mosaku receiving a lot of love.
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloe Zhao / Hamnet
Josh Safdie / Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson / One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier / Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler / Sinners
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet / Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio / One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke / Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan / Sinners
Wagner Moura / The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley / Hamnet
Rose Byrne / If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson / Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve / Sentimental Value
Emma Stone / Bugonia
Actor in a Supporting Role
Bencio Del Toro / One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi / Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo / Sinners
Sean Penn / One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård / Sentimental Value
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning / Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilliaas / Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan / Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku / Sinners
Teyana Taylor / One Battle After Another
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachin Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister – Douglas Foldberg, Anne Catherine Sauerberg
Original Score
Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Johnny Greenwood
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie of the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent / Brazil
It Was Just an Accident / France
Sentimental Value / Norway
Sirāt / Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab / Tunisia
Original Song
“Dear Me” / Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” / Kpop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” / Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” / Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” / Train Dreams
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sound
Sinners
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sirāt
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.
What’s Not Allowed