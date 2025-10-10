Will 23 Jump Street ever happen? Channing Tatum gives his two-cents

Not long after 22 Jump Street hit theaters, the studio started developing a sequel — yet more than a decade later, 23 Jump Street is still nowhere to be found. At this point, will it ever happen?

While speaking with Variety, Channing Tatum opened up about the long-delayed 23 Jump Street, which he described as “ the best script I’ve ever read for me and Jonah [Hill]. ” Unfortunately, despite his enthusiasm, Tatum doesn’t believe the sequel will move forward — mainly due to the hefty costs associated with the numerous producers involved, or, more specifically, one in particular.

“ I get asked more about ‘Jump Street 3’ than any other movie on the face of the planet that I’ve ever done, ” Tatum said. “ I don’t think it’ll ever happen. The problem is the overhead. It would cost as much as the actual budget of the film — if not more — because of all the producers involved. It’s just too top-heavy. It falls over every time. “

Tatum added that he, Hill, and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have all agreed to significantly reduce their producer fees to help make the sequel happen, but Neal H. Moritz’s asking price remains a major obstacle. “ Neal’s price for a producer fee is huge, ” Tatum said. “ And to be honest, that’s what’s killing it. “

I’ll admit to being very curious about the Men in Black/Jump Street crossover, but after a decade of getting nowhere, perhaps it’s best to let the franchise rest.

Tatum can currently be seen starring alongside Kirsten Dunst in Roofman. The film tells the true story of a thief who robbed dozens of McDonald’s, was caught, escaped from prison, and spent months living in a Toys “R” Us. Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan, saying Tatum “ truly delivers one of the most affecting performances of the year in a role that would feel tailor-made for him were it not based on a true story. ” Bumbray added that the film is “ certainly one of the best movies I’ve seen this year, and maybe the only studio movie this year besides F1, Sinners, Caught Stealing, and Weapons that really made me feel the way I used to whenever I saw a movie I loved. They gave me a true cinematic experience, and I think Tatum and Dunst deserve some Oscar love this year. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Would you still like to see 23 Jump Street?