Channing Tatum still wants 23 Jump Steet, says it had the “best script I’ve ever read for a third movie”

Channing Tatum still wants to do 23 Jump Street with Jonah Hill, says the project had “the best script I’ve ever read for a third movie.”

If you’d like to feel old today, perhaps you’d like to know that it’s been ten years since the release of 22 Jump Street. Although another sequel may seem unlikely at this point, Channing Tatum told ComicBook.com that he’s still holding out hope for 23 Jump Street.

“ You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street, ” Tatum said. “ I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again. ” The actor added that the project is “ still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie. ”

When asked what happened with the sequel, Tatum said, “ It’s just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done. “

Sony Pictures did get the ball rolling on the sequel shortly after the release of 22 Jump Street, and it was later revealed during the Sony hack that the project was to be a crossover with the Men in Black franchise. The idea was crazy enough that it might just have been brilliant, but unfortunately, it was scrapped.

Christopher Miller, who co-directed both movies with Phil Lord, was also a big fan of the 21 Jump Street/Men in Black crossover. “ There was, believe it or not, a Men In Black/Jump Street crossover script that was very funny and very crazy that we really adored, ” Miller said in 2022. “ The idea was that Jonah and Channing, a thing happened while they were doing their medical school adventure that got them embroiled into the world of Men in Black, and they ended up teaming up to stop an alien takeover type of thing. It was very funny, it was very crazy trying to manage these two franchises and not drive them both into the ground seemed like a real challenge. ” Phil Lord added that one of his favourite ideas from the Men in Black/21 Jump Street crossover was that the “ black suits were like martial arts belts that you had to work your way up to black, and [Hill & Tatum] were issued powder blue Men in Black suits. ” The pair added that the crossover “ came very close to happening ” before it was shelved.

Would you still like to see 23 Jump Street?