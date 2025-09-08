Horror Movie News

28 Years Later: Cillian Murphy on being mistaken as the emaciated infected

More than twenty years after starring in 28 Days Later, Cillian Murphy is set to reprise the role of Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. However, some fans initially believed that the emaciated infected person seen in the 28 Years Later teaser trailer was Murphy. It wasn’t. The role was played by an art dealer named Angus Neill.

That’s great people think I look like a zombie cadaver,” Murphy deadpanned while speaking with The Observer about the speculation. “It’s very flattering.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to be released earlier next year and has already received some very positive buzz at test screenings. Murphy cautioned that he doesn’t have a big role in the sequel, saying he’s “only in it for a little bit.” However, assuming it’s a success, he will play a much bigger role in the finale of the potential trilogy. “Everyone’s got to go and see the second one,” he said. “I’m sure they will – it’s really, really good.

28 Years Later director Boyle said each film in the trilogy will stand alone, but there are characters and story elements which will flow through all the movies. “Well, it’s three films, a trilogy of films which have connecting characters,” he said. “We’ve shot the first two back-to-back, and that was for logistical reasons, actor availability reasons, and for story reasons as well. They’re literally continuous… There’s a coda… it’s not a coda, it’s the epilogue or an end theme at the end of the first film [28 Years Later] that gives you a handover to the second film. Although each story completes itself, there’s a handover section to the next film as well. So it’s very ambitious. We haven’t got the money for the third one yet. It will depend how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully if we do ok, they’ll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one. Everybody’s standing by for that, really. Including Cillian.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple picks up shortly after the events of the first film and follows Spike (Alfie Williams) as he’s introduced to Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his gang of killers. Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship — with consequences that could change the world as they know it — and Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. Nia DaCosta directed the sequel, which is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026.

Source: The Observer
