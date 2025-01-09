28 Years Later producer says Cillian Murphy won’t appear in the film

28 Years Later producer says Cillian Murphy won’t appear in the film, but there’s hope he may show up in the sequels.

28 Years Later, Cillian Murphy

It was previously reported that Cillian Murphy would return to play Jim in 28 Years Later, but producer Andrew Macdonald has confirmed that Murphy won’t actually make an appearance—at least not in the first movie.

[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line,” Macdonald told Empire. “He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.

When the first trailer for 28 Days Later was released, some fans believed the emaciated infected person glimpsed was Murphy. It wasn’t. The role was played by an extra named Angus Neill, and director Danny Boyle’s partner even warned him that his appearance would cause some debate on whether or not they were looking at Murphy. “I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, ‘People will think that’s Cillian,’” Boyle said. “I said, ‘Don’t be silly.’ I ignored her. So I’ve eaten a bit of humble pie since.

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

The sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has already been shot, so Murphy may appear in that movie. A third film is planned, but production won’t start until after the release of the first movie.

The official synopsis for 28 Years Later: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.” The film will hit theaters on June 20th, with the sequel slated for a January 16, 2026 release.

Source: Empire
