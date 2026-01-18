Poll: What’s the Best 28 Days Later Movie?

Chris

This weekend sees the release of the fourth film in the 28 Days Later saga, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It arrives in theaters just six months after 28 Years Later, which marked director Danny Boyle’s long-awaited return to the franchise he launched more than two decades ago.

That film — Boyle’s first entry in the series in twenty-three years — proved divisive. While some fans appreciated its bold, highbrow approach, others found it wildly inconsistent. As a result, The Bone Temple, which hands directing duties over to Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels), is facing an uphill climb at the box office.

Why The Bone Temple Has Great Word of Mouth

That’s a shame, because 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is an excellent film. It boasts one of the strongest CinemaScores for a horror release in recent memory, earning an A-minus — a rare rating for the genre. That score puts it in the same rarified company as Weapons, which earned the same grade, and Sinners, which did even better with an A.

If word of mouth kicks in, there’s still hope the film can rally theatrically — and that audiences will ultimately get the killer third installment the ending so confidently tees up.

Which 28 Days Later Movie Is the Best?

With four films now in the franchise, the question naturally becomes: which entry is the best?

The saga began with 28 Days Later, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s low-budget, DV-shot original that many credit with reinventing the modern zombie genre. It was followed by the often-underrated 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, which featured early lead roles for Jeremy Renner, Rose Byrne, Idris Elba, and Imogen Poots — all before they became household names.

Its place in the canon remains a subject of debate, with some fans considering it essential viewing and others questioning whether it still fully counts within the timeline (writer Alex Garland says it does).

Vote: What’s the Best Film in the 28 Days Later Saga?

So now it’s over to you. Take our poll below and let us know which 28 Days Later movie you think reigns supreme.

