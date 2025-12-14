Movie News

48 Hours in Vegas: LaKeith Stanfield to recreate Dennis Rodman’s legendary trip to Sin City in a film from Rick Famuyiwa

Posted 2 hours ago

Some people say that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but what if you make a movie about it? Lionsgate doesn’t want to keep audiences in the dark. In fact, it wants to bring us into the hot, flashing lights of the Vegas strip for an unforgettable (and possibly true) adventure that could make Hunter S. Thompson blush. According to Lionsgate, LaKeith Stanfield (Roofman, Get Out, Play Dirty) is set to star in 48 Hours in Vegas for director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Mandalorian, We Will Be Monsters). The role of Rodman was previously reserved for Jonathan Majors, but Stanfield is now stepping onto the court.

What’s 48 Hours in Vegas about?

The film is inspired by the untold story of Dennis Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals—just as the Rodman-led Chicago Bulls are on the verge of completing their second consecutive three-peat championship in eight years. According to the film’s official description, courtesy of Lionsgate, 48 Hours in Vegas will take audiences through two whirlwind days in Sin City and Rodman’s madcap (possibly true) adventures.

48 Hours in Vegas will be produced by Lord Miller’s Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood. Famuyiwa will write the next draft of the screenplay, which Jordan VanDina wrote. Ari Lubet, Dennis Rodman, and Lucy Kitada will executive produce. Nikki Baida will co-produce.

Lionsgate president on Dennis Rodman as an icon

Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “Dennis Rodman is more than a basketball player, more than a personality—he’s an entire cultural phenomenon. His bold style and physical presence, combined with an iconic persona, created a larger-than-life impact on and off the court. There’ll never be another like him. LaKeith and the incredibly talented team on this film will bring the legend to life in this most extraordinarily unbelievable story.”

Back in his heyday, you couldn’t turn on sports-related news without seeing Dennis Rodman’s multicolored hair streaking across the court. Powered by Gatorade, confidence, and a burning desire to make his mark in the NBA, Rodman is a personality unlike any other, and I cannot begin to imagine what he got up to in Las Vegas that warrants a film production with LaKeith Stanfield in the lead. I’ve got a feeling that we’re in for a wild ride.

Source: Lionsgate
