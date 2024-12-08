5 Horror Franchises That Should Go Christmas Next

There was something special about seeing Art the Clown kill people in a Santa suit, wasn’t there? The visual subversion of what is usually a holly, jolly, spirit of Christmas elicits reactions few can manage. Then there was all the glorious violence. But what impressed me most about Terrifier 3 (other than its massive box office) is the fact that it doesn’t overly rely on Christmas for its structure. The film taught us that including the holiday doesn’t mean it has to overpower the narrative. Christmas simply serves as a way to show colorful visuals, play familiar songs to establish a tone, and expectations to easily subvert. Because of that, it manages to be a Christmas movie while also entirely standing on its own as an entry in the world of Terrifier. But it got me thinking: what other franchises should take the holiday plunge?

I scoured the genre and tried to figure out which would be best in terms of the theme, setting, and vibe. Not just “Who would look cool in a Santa hat? (though that was certainly my inspiration for some of the photoshops.)” We’ve already seen certain franchises dip their toes in the holiday, with Seed of Chucky getting in on the fun. And just like that film, I’m simply looking at films that don’t need it to be the entire driving force of the story, it can just provide a fun moment or two. Gives the film some much-needed texture. And given how often these films can have very similar visuals, what better way to help distinguish one from the rest? So lets take a look at which horror franchises should be taking the Christmas leap next!

Friday the 13th

This may just be the most obvious one of this entire list. How we haven’t officially gotten Jason in the Snow is a total mystery but then add in the Christmas element and it feels like a no-brainer. Jason peers from outside a cabin, staring at a young boy opening presents with his family; the father is a little slap happy with the mother and suddenly Jason finds his Momma’s Boy side coming out. It would be glorious! We got a little taste of what Jason in the snow could be with the fan film Never Hike Alone (which is where that sweet image above comes from) but I need more!

The Exorcist

Given its release on December 26th, one could make the argument that we’ve already received an Exorcist Christmas movie. But I’m talking about one that fully utilizes the holiday’s visuals and embraces the connection between religion and Christmas. This is one that really can play with the themes of the holiday, and not get too far away from the visuals we’ve come to expect from these kinds of films. Bursting Christmas lights, the possessed child singing at a school Christmas play, I get excited at all of the possibilities. And I would need the demon absolutely tearing about the capitalistic and commercial side Christmas has fallen into.

Hellraiser

Most people think of Christmas when they think of murderous S&M demons right? Just me? Well, the visual aesthetic of these films seems perfect for a holiday makeover. Pinhead in the snow, giving one of his speeches about pain and pleasure while flakes fall down around him? Perfection. And when it comes to human characters, I often associate those within this franchise with going through a ton of inner turmoil and what stirs up emotions quite like the month of December? We haven’t heard anything about that David Bruckner sequel for a while, but this seems like a great next step for those films.

Happy Death Day

We’ve heard rumors of a third film and what better time to set it than Christmas? The inevitable moments where Tree gets overwhelmed and is murdered by a candy cane, a woodchipper, or whatever other Christmas-adjacent item seems perfect for the “Groundhog Day” style series. The traditions that surround the holiday can work as great moments for Tree to get annoyed at, as they pierce her brain much in the same way it would for anyone working at a job that plays those tunes over and over. After all, she could be trapped in this loop for thousands of years. And one of the trademarks of the killer is a costume that they can easily blend in with the crowd, and what better costume than Santa at Christmas? I can already picture the false identifications a la Christmas Evil.

Leprechaun

This may seem a little outside of the box given that the Leprechaun is so often associated with St. Paddy’s Day. But the playful side of the Leprechaun (and specifically Warwick Davis’ version) seems perfect for some Christmas shenanigans. He already uses his mystical powers to murder people, just think what he can do with various Christmas decorations. And with how much he loves to repeat his little rhymes, the vast catalog of Christmas songs is ripe for the picking. This may seem like a dark horse pick but the more you look into it, the more perfect the character feels for the holiday.

What horror franchises do YOU think would be perfect for Christmas?