Christmas 2025 became the biggest day of streaming ever, according to the Nielsen Ratings

Christmas 2025 streaming record

It’s natural that streaming would see a significant jump on Christmas. Families are home. They want nothing but to sit and relax with some entertainment during the holidays. Well, this past Christmas was a record-setter for streaming, as The Hollywood Reporter has reported that this past December 25th has become the biggest day of streaming in the United States of all time. The Nielsens have revealed that streamers had logged 55.1 billion minutes on streaming services on Christmas, which broke the previous record set on Christmas back in 2024 with 3.9 billion minutes.

Stranger Things and NFL

While many homes likely opted to put on their holiday favorites like Home Alone and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation during this time, the arrival of the second part of Stranger Things‘ final season would help garner a ton of views. Couple that with the exclusively streaming broadcasts of Christmas Day NFL games (which is a holiday tradition for many) and viewership for platforms spiked all over.

Netflix’s afternoon NFL doubleheader and Prime Video’s primetime game, combined with the new episodes of Stranger Things, gave both of the streaming services a combination of 22.5 percent of all TV use on the day, which was almost 42 percent of all streaming. Additionally, both Netflix and Prime Video also recorded their highest monthly numbers in the Gauge, with Netflix at 9 percent of all TV use and Prime Video at 4.3 percent.

Paramount+ would even see big numbers for this time, thanks to the acclaimed Taylor Sheridan show, Landman, which is their latest hit. The series, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, garnered 6.2 billion minutes of viewing for the month, making it the number 2 streaming title behind Stranger Things’ 15 billion minutes.

Strangers Things keeps setting records

The massive numbers for Stranger Things didn’t stop at Christmastime. The series finale made its grand debut on New Year’s Day and set even more records. According to the latest Netflix Top 10 chart, the Stranger Things series finale gave the streamer its best New Year’s Day numbers yet, with the final episode rising to the number 1 spot on the English TV list with 31.5 million views. The season also officially joined the Most Popular English TV list, assuming the number 9 spot with 105.7 million total views. Stranger Things 4 currently holds the number 3 spot.