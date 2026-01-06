Stranger Things 5 sets a New Year’s Day record as the finale turns the Netflix Top 10 chart upside down

Netflix‘s Stranger Things might be done playing Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at every conceivable opportunity, but that doesn’t mean the series is going silently into the Upside Down. According to the latest Netflix Top 10 chart, the Stranger Things series finale gave the streamer its best New Year’s Day numbers yet, with the final episode rising to the No. 1 spot on the English TV list with 31.5 million views. The season also officially joined the Most Popular English TV list, assuming the No. 9 spot with 105.7 million total views. Stranger Things 4 currently holds the No. 3 spot.

Stranger Things continues to dominate the charts

If you think the power of Stranger Things influence begins and ends with Season 5, think again. Viewers put Season 1 at No. 3 (7.6 million views) on the English TV list, then slingshotted Season 2 to No. 5 (5.5 million), Season 3 to No. 7 (5 million), and Season 4 to No. 8 (4.8 million), making this the sixth record-setting week that the English series has had all its seasons on the list.

There’s a Stranger Things documentary on the way

The Stranger Things madness doesn’t stop there. Netflix has one more bullet in the chamber, thanks to the newly announced documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, arriving on January 12. Behind-the-scenes clips have been making their way to social media since the finale’s debut, but the documentary promises a more in-depth look at the final season, along with a few surprises along the way.

There’s more fun sci-fi on Netflix to enjoy

If you’re feeling the science-fiction void during your Stranger Things comedown, check out the Korean disaster movie The Great Flood. The movie reached the No. 1 spot on the non-English film list with 11.1 million views. The film, about a mother desperate to keep her son safe amid a flood engulfing their apartment building while discovering her own role in a larger mission to save humanity, also entered the Most Popular non-English film list in its third week on service, debuting at No. 7 with 72.1 million views.

About that additional episode rumor

Are you surprised by the numbers Stranger Things is pulling for its final episode? What did you think about the ending? Do you believe the rumors about there being a secret final episode? I don’t. Not even for a second. The ending is what it is, for better or worse. Plus, the epilogue was already an hour long. Do you need another two-hour episode to explain the fallout from the events in Hawkins? I’ll tell you what. If the Duffers want to explain how Nancy mowed down several military agents with zero repercussions or jail time, I’m all ears.

