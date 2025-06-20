A Better Place: 1997 thriller executive produced by Kevin Smith is now on Blu-ray

Back in 2000, I made the eight-hour journey to Red Bank, New Jersey to attend Kevin Smith‘s Vulgarthon film festival – and one of the movies I was blown away by that day was writer/director Vincent Pereira’s thriller A Better Place , which Smith executive produced alongside his longtime producing partner Scott Mosier. I was enthralled by this movie, which a friend of mine once described as the most realistic movie he had ever seen about troubled teenagers / teen violence. So when Synapse Films released it on DVD the following the year, I immediately bought a copy so I could watch the movie again and again. And listen to the commentary over and over (and listen to the hidden Easter egg “drunken goof” commentary even more). Now, Smodcastle Cinema has brought a director’s cut of the film to Blu-ray and copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK! If you want to rent or buy the digital version of the film, you can do so HERE. And if you want to get a signed copy directly from the writer/director, you can find him on Facebook.

A Better Place has the following synopsis: Barret Michaelson (Robert DiPatri) is having a bad first day at his new high school – he is badgered, ridiculed, and nearly beaten up. He finds an unlikely ally in local loner Ryan Walker (Eion Bailey, Almost Famous, Fight Club), an intelligent but misanthropic youth with a dark family past. A friendship quickly develops, but Barret begins to worry as Ryan’s philosophical ranting turns increasingly violent. When Barret does the unthinkable and makes peace with the local teenagers Ryan so despises, Ryan loses all control and attempts to drag Barret down into his world of hatred and destruction and Barret must find a way to escape. A harrowing depiction of teen violence and rage, A Better Place has been called “a bracing, disturbing film with an underlying humanity” (Stephen Gallagher, The Hamptons International Film Festival) and “Sharply written, with stellar performances… A Better Place deals frankly with the dark side of the American teenage experience” (Mitch Davis, Fantasia Film Festival). In addition to Robert DiPatri and Eion Bailey, the cast includes Joseph Cassese, Carmen Llywellyn, Brian Lynch, Jason Lee, and Ethan Suplee.

The film comes to Blu-ray with the following special features: – Brand-new 2K Restoration of a 3K scan of the OCN & first generation print elements, presented in 1080p in its director intended 1.50:1 aspect ratio – Audio: LPCM 5.1 Surround Sound – Optional English Subtitles – NEW! Introduction by Writer & Director Vincent Pereira – Archival Commentary with Director Vincent Pereira & Cast and Crew members – 2001 Version of “A Better Place” (presented in standard definition, 2.0 Stereo, 85 mins) – Vintage Introductions by Executive Producers Kevin Smith & Scott Mosier (SD) – Vintage ‘Goof’ Commentary (on 2001 version) with Director Vincent Pereira and Cast – Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary (SD) – Outtakes & Bloopers (SD) – “A Better Place” 2025 Trailer (HD, 1:27)

