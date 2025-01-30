A Blind Bargain trailer: Crispin Glover stars in reimagining of lost Lon Chaney classic – Exclusive!

Arrow in the Head shares the EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer for the Crispin Glover horror film A Blind Bargain

Back in 1922, after an extended battle with the censors of the time (who were unhappy with the subject matter of “doctors creating artificial life and attempting to play God”), Goldwyn Pictures released a silent horror film called A Blind Bargain , which starred the legendary Lon Chaney as both Dr. Arthur Lamb and his assistant, the Ape Man. Sadly, A Blind Bargain went on to become a lost film, as MGM destroyed the original negative years after they took over Goldwyn Pictures, and the last surviving print is thought to have burned in the same 1965 fire in Vault #7 on the MGM backlot that also resulted in the loss of London After Midnight and other Lon Chaney films. Now, director Paul Bunnell has made a reimagining of A Blind Bargain, and we have the EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer. Check it out in the embed above!

Based on Barry Pain’s novel The Octave of Claudius, A Blind Bargain shows what happens when a desperate young man strikes a dark deal with an unhinged doctor, offering his mother as a subject for the physician’s twisted experiments.

This reimagining moves the setting to 1970 and stars Crispin Glover (American Gods), Jake Horowitz (Bones and All), Lucy Loken (My Teacher, My Obsession), Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai), Amy Wright (The Amityville Horror), Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs), Jed Rowen (Blind), and Rob Mayes (John Dies at the End).

Bunnell wrote the screenplay for the new version of A Blind Bargain with John Falotico, working from a story by Bing Bailey. Bunnell and Bailey also produced the film, with Falotico serving as an executive producer. John Duffy co-produced, with Mayte Calzacorta as associate producer and Ace Underhill as associate executive producer. Ivan Joel Vega was the line producer.

Bunnell provided the following statement: “ I wanted to make A Blind Bargain seem like it could have been an episode of Rod Serling’s Night Gallery, and I believe I have achieved this to my satisfaction. “

What did you think of the trailer for the A Blind Bargain reimagining? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below. Here are some images to check out while you’re scrolling down: