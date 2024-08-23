Ted Danson is on the case in a first look at The Good Place creator Mike Schur’s new comedy A Man on the Inside

After giving a group of unlikely strangers hell with his demonic aspirations in NBC’s The Good Place, Ted Danson is partnering with the show’s creator, Mike Schur, for another off-beat comedy series called A Man on the Inside. Formerly known as A Classic Spy, the new series premieres on Netflix this November.

In A Man on the Inside, Ted Danson plays Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers a PI’s ad and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. Consisting of eight thirty-minute episodes, A Man on the Inside is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

Joining Danson for his sleuth-tastic series are Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, Kerry O’Malley.

Mike Schur started as a Saturday Night Live writer before becoming a producer and writer for The Office on NBC. After finding tremendous success and becoming a trusted name in the industry, Schur focused on creating Parks and Recreation with Greg Daniels. Parks and Recreation, starring Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Rob Lowe, and Jim O’Heir, became a sitcom sensation, lasting for seven seasons of laugh-out-loud municipal comedy.

In 2016, Schur created The Good Place, with Ted Danson starring as the lead organizer of Heaven. Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jammela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden lead the ensemble, with Marc Evan Jackson, Maya Rudolph, and Jason Mantzoukas guest-starring. The Good Place ran for four hilarious seasons, with a mind-bending twist in the latter half of the series, changing everything we know about The Good Place. Danson’s Michael is an affable, determined, and creative force in The Good Place, though his management skills could use a little work. Schur and Danson clearly have an excellent working relationship if they’re joining forces for A Man on the Inside, with Danson, once again, taking center stage. Considering the talent involved with this new show, we can’t wait to see it. To tease the series, Netflix shared a gallery of first-look images of the show. You can check them out below.