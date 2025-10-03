When is A Quiet Place Part III coming to theatres? 3 weeks later than we thought

There are three films in Paramount’s sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise – but the most recently released film, last year’s A Quiet Place: Day One, didn’t count as “A Quiet Place Part III.” That film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, was a prequel story that was set in the same world as the first two movies and had a character connection to A Quiet Place Part II, but didn’t continue the trilogy. A few months ago, we heard that A Quiet Place Part III was waiting for a window to open in the schedule of John Krasinski, who directed the first two movies – and two months ago, it was announced that Krasinski is officially on board to write, direct, and produce the sequel, aiming for a theatrical release date of July 9, 2027. Now, Deadline reports that the plan has changed slightly, and with good reason. Not wanting to go head-to-head with Warner Bros. and James Gunn’s next Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow, Paramount has pushed the release of A Quiet Place Part III back three weeks, to July 30.

Krasinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions are producing the film with Platinum Dunes. Sunday Night has a first-look deal with Paramount.

Back when A Quiet Place Part II was released in 2020, Krasinski said that he had some elements of the third film in mind while he was working on the script for the second one. He told Collider, “ I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one. “

While A Quiet Place: Day One didn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies, A Quiet Place Part III is expected to let us catch up with them… but as of right now, no cast members have been confirmed.

