Jason Statham hammers on a group of human traffickers while on a one-man rescue mission in David Ayer’s A Working Man trailer

Jason Statham picks up a sledgehammer to rip through a band of human traffickers in David Ayer’s A Working Man trailer.

After protecting the hive in The Beekeeper, Jason Statham and David Ayer are laying a foundation for explosive action in A Working Man. The upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios finds Statham playing a former black ops soldier turned construction whose surrogate family asks him to open a can of whoop-ass after their daughter gets taken by a band of human traffickers. Today’s A Working Man trailer delivers all the goods you expect from a balls-to-the-wall Statham flick, with plenty of hard-hitting, bone-snapping antics to satisfy any action genre fan.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Working Man courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.”

David Ayer directs A Working Man, based on the novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, from a screenplay he wrote with Sylvester Stallone. Statham leads the action bonanza with Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, and Cokey Falkow, with Michael Peña and David Harbour, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro filling out the cast. Chris Long, Jason Statham, John Friedberg, David Ayer, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Block, Kevin King Templeton produce.

Davis Ayer’s A Working Man trailer knows what the people want! The footage shows Statham doing what he does best with frenetic fisticuffs, tough guy one-liners, despicable villains, explosions, inventive weaponry, and a sense of urgency to the mission. Statham is one of Hollywood’s top action stars of modern times, with charisma and genuine martial arts skills to match. A Working Man brings intense action to theaters on March 28.

What do you think of David Ayer’s A Working Man trailer? Are you a fan of The Beekeeper? If A Working Man is half as good as The Beekeeper, we’ll eat well this March.

I look forward to watching Jason Statham bring the hammer down on a group of human traffickers. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios
