Box Office Update: Statham blowing away all competition, including Snow White

Last Updated on March 31, 2025

Snow White’s disastrous opening weekend proved to be the talk of the town this week, with many blaming the polarizing Rachel Zegler as having turned off audiences from seeing this pricey remake. Whatever the case, the hope was that it would pull a Mufasa, and hold on to its audience in week two. That’s not proving to be true, with Deadline reporting that the movie will suffer an awful 68% second-week decline, with it only on track for a second weekend in the $13 million range. That’s a full $7 million less than we predicted, and we were rather glum, as folks expected a better hold.

However, Snow White’s misfortune is Jason Statham’s opportunity, with his well-reviewed (by us anyway) A Working Man looking at a solid $15 million weekend. That’s pretty close to what The Beekeeper made last year, and that happened to come out on a holiday weekend. While the B CinemaScore is nothing to write home about, Statham certainly seems to have a strong core audience, and given that the movie was modestly budgeted, it should turn into a valuable library title for Amazon/MGM once it hits streaming. While it’s unlikely to have the same kind of hold Beekeeper had (with it buzzing its way to a $66 million domestic total), the movie shows that there’s still a place for old-school action at the box office, with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera also performing well earlier this year. Audiences still like meat-and-potatoes action flicks.

Universal’s Blumhouse movie, The Woman in the Yard, is performing about the same as usual for the studio, with it on track for a $9 million opening, which isn’t bad. However, A24’s had its second flop in a row, with the star-studded Death of a Unicorn whiffing at the box office with an opening in the $5 million range. That’s pretty bad for a movie that boasts two pretty big stars in leading roles: Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. In fact, outside of A Working Man, the only new release to show much muscle was another collection of episodes from The Chosen, with The Last Supper – Part 1 – on track for a very solid $12 million.

We’ll be back tomorrow with a full box office round-up!