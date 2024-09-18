Absolution: Liam Neeson can’t escape his criminal past in trailer for new action thriller

Just when Liam Neeson thought he was out, they pull him back in. Samuel Goldwyn Films has dropped the first trailer for Absolution, an action thriller starring Liam Neeson as an aging gangster who attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past. However, the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly.

Absolution has all the hallmarks of a Liam Neeson action thriller: a conflicted man pushed to his limit, icy glares, and, of course, plenty of cracked skulls and gunshots. Neeson stars in Absolution alongside Yolonda Ross, Frankie Shaw, Daniel Diemer, Javier Molina, Jimmy Gonzales, Josh Drennen, Deanna Nayr Tarraza, Terrence Pulliam, and Ron Perlman. Hans Petter Moland directed the film from a script by Tony Gayton.

The film is Neeson’s second collaboration with Samuel Goldwyn Films following the release of In the Land of Saints and Sinners earlier this year. Taking place in 1970s Ireland, the film follows Finbar Murphy (Neeson), a newly retired assassin eager to leave his dark past behind. “ [Finbar] leads a quiet life in the remote coastal town of Glen Colm Cille, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country, ” reads the official synopsis. “ When a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doireann, Finbar soon discovers that one of them has been abusing a local young girl. Drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, Finbar must choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors. “

Neeson recently wrapped production on The Naked Gun, a new installment of the classic spoof comedy starring Leslie Nielsen. Although Neeson has experience in the realm of comedy, he’s never led one himself. He explained why he wanted to take on The Naked Gun earlier this year. “ It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some silly, stupid movie that we could giggle at, ” Neeson explained. “ T here was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies but all very heavy. When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it. “

Absolution will be released in theaters nationwide on November 1st.

