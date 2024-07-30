New Agatha All Along images give great looks at Joe Locke’s Billy Kaplan and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke brings something wicked to Marvel’s Agatha All Along, the upcoming series about the return of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness after she becomes trapped in an enchanted prison by the Scarlet Witch. Blissfully unaware of her power, the facade shatters upon the arrival of Billy Kaplan (Locke), a mysterious goth teen who turns Agatha’s world upside down. Today’s update shares details about Locke’s Billy Kaplan and two new pictures from the series courtesy of Empire Magazine.

Alongside the images, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer tells Empire that Billy’s arrival disrupts Agatha’s world, leading her on a dark quest. “It’s his idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back,” Schaeffer explains. But in order to go on the Road, you’ve got to get a coven together. So how does a witch that no one will trust bring her sisters together?

Speaking with Empire, Locke says his character was only known as ‘Teen’ while filming episodes of Agatha All Along. “He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven,” Locke explains. “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

Kathryn Hahn says fans should prepare to experience a whole new side of Agatha after she traverses the Witches’ Road. “We’ve seen her with all her bravado and crazy confidence,” explains Hahn. “So much of Agatha is performance. It was exciting to get to the kernel under the sass and sarcasm and taking pleasure in other people’s pain. There’s something broken under that, big-time.”

In addition to Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along features Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Debra Jo Rupp, Maria Dizzia, Emma Caufield Ford, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Holly Ward. Marvel says fans should expect something spooky when Agatha All Along comes to Disney+, as the show contains many horror elements. This detail excites people who wish Marvel would break away from old habits by introducing new vibes to its content. Marvel recently broke the R-rated mold with Deadpool & Wolverine, and now Agatha All Along could give us something scarier than Werewolf By Night.

Are you excited about Agatha All Along? Let us know in the comments section below.