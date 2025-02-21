Marvel Studios “for sure” wants Agatha All Along Season 2 and is open to taking aim at another season of Hawkeye

With Marvel Studios gaining momentum after the release of Captain America: Brave New World, it’s time to look ahead and get excited about upcoming projects. MCU fans are primed for Thunderbolts* to hit theaters on May 2, and the first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps allows us to see the studio’s latest attempt at bringing its first family back to screens. Regarding television, Marvel has Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Vision Quest, Marvel Zombies, and Eyes of Wakanda coming to Disney+, but what lies beyond what we already know? According to Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel, new seasons of Agatha All Along and Hawkeye could be in the cards.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum hinted that Marvel is interested in continuing the story for Agatha All Along by saying, “A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

Winderbaum’s words go against what Agatha star Patti LuPone said to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show when asked about the possibility of a second season. “There won’t be one,” LuPone said about Agatha returning. “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer, and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season,’ and she said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Winderbaum’s restored interest in returning to Agatha All Along spells good things for fans of Marvel’s boldest and most well-received series. In addition to talking about Agatha All Along, Winderbaum said Marvel is keen to aim at Hawkeye Season 2. The first season, set during Christmas, stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

“Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate , said WInderbaum. “You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.”

Multiple seasons? Boy, that would be nice. I understand Marvel has a lot of ground to cover, but allowing characters to breathe helps build anticipation for their feature film contributions. I’d love to see more seasons of Agatha All Along and Hawkeye, especially after Kate Bishop’s return to the MCU got teased in the after-credits sequence for The Marvels, with Kamala Khan hoping to recruit Kate for a Young Avengers initiative.

Will we see Agatha All Along Season 2 and more episodes of Hawkeye? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.