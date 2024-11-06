Was Wanda Maximoff ever going to appear in Agatha All Along?

Marvel’s Agatha All Along series came to a close on Disney+ last week, and despite speculation that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) might appear (or be resurrected), it didn’t happen. While speaking with THR, showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained how close they actually got to including Wanda in the series.

“ It wasn’t really a for-real conversation, and to speak plainly, it’s a larger conversation of casting, logistics, availability, and budget, ” Schaeffer said. “ Also, to me, on a creative level, it didn’t feel fair to the character of Agatha. This is her story, and the idea of bringing Wanda back felt like it would upend that in a way. I love Wanda desperately, and I feel she is a part of the show in that the repercussions of her actions ripple throughout this chapter. Of course, we also have her son, and we positioned him to have big feelings about Wanda and to not be lined up to immediately embrace her. So I’m interested to see where that thread goes in the MCU. “

Schaeffer also recently said they originally wanted to add Hulkling to the series, but Marvel told them they couldn’t.

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed Agatha All Along, saying it “ connects the supernatural elements of the MCU with a fun, horror-tinged concept that plays like a cross between the tone of the MCU’s Werewolf By Night and the sassy humor of Disney’s fan-favorite Hocus Pocus. ” He also had plenty of praise for Kathryn Hahn, who is able to “ dig into Agatha’s backstory in a way similar to how Tom Hiddleston explored Loki in his namesake series. ”

“ Agatha All Along is a nice entry for new fans and longtime Marvel fans alike to enjoy an engaging series that boasts solid special effects, creepy visuals, crackling dialogue, and a unique foray into the supernatural that will have ripples for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come, ” Maidy wrote. “ Agatha All Along is a solid outing from the uneven recent phases of the MCU that works because it does not require a backlog of research to enjoy it. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

