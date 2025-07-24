TV News

Ahsoka season 2: Ezra Bridger gets a makeover in first look image

Posted 22 hours ago
Production on Ahsoka season 2 kicked off earlier this year, and the official Star Wars site has dropped a first look at Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who is sporting a new costume and a shaved face.

Ahsoka season 2, Ezra Bridger

We still don’t know exactly what to expect from the new season, but the finale of the last episode did set the stage for something big, as Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) has returned to the main Star Wars galaxy. Dave Filoni, Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, teased at Star Wars Celebration in April that there will be a lot of action. “Half of it is a really, really big battle,” he said. “There’s going to be a war in our Star Wars, like an all-out throw-down.

It’s also been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, plus Filoni teased that Admiral Ackbar will appear in the new season and will go “head-to-head with Thrawn.” Filoni joked that it “took all my effort” to avoid including “It’s a trap!” in the script. “Because I’m like, I can’t do that, that would be so lame,” he said. “Because this guy can’t always get into traps. You’d think he would see it this time.

Ahsoka: Rory McCann on taking over the role of Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson

Another big change in the upcoming season is a new actor taking on the role of Baylan Skoll. Ray Stevenson played the role in Ahsoka‘s first season, but sadly, he died just months before the series debuted. Skoll’s story will continue with Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) taking on the role. McCann commented on stepping into the character earlier this year. “I think it’s the right decision to carry on his storyline, not just cut it off,” he said. “We’ve done it before with other things. I hope the fans embrace it and I’ll do my best. I’m just starting now, so I’m just trying to be in the right zone for doing it. It’s pretty bloody exciting. I mean, I remember being a kid with my dad, going to the first one probably in the late ’70s and ’80s. Now I’m training with a lightsaber at night, so it’s pretty exciting.

A release date for the second season hasn’t yet been announced, but it likely won’t land until 2026.

Source: StarWars.com
