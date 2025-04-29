Rosario Dawson shares first-look image at Ahsoka season 2 as filming begins

Production on Ahsoka Season 2 is underway, with Rosario Dawson sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. While the image doesn’t reveal much, it does confirm that she’s back in costume as the fan-favourite Jedi.

Hayden Christensen confirmed at Star Wars Celebration last week that he would return as Anakin Skywalker. The actor played the role in several episodes of the first season, appearing as a Force Ghost who helps Ahsoka with her training.

Series creator Dave Filoni also revealed that Admiral Ackbar will appear in the new season and will go “ head-to-head with Thrawn. ” Filoni joked that it “ took all my effort ” to avoid including “ It’s a trap! ” in the script. “ Because I’m like, I can’t do that, that would be so lame, ” he said. “ Because this guy can’t always get into traps. You’d think he would see it this time. “

The new season does come with some sadness after the loss of the great Ray Stevenson. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66. Skoll became a Dark Jedi mercenary who even took his own apprentice (Shin Hati). Stevenson’s performance was one of the first season’s highlights, and he will be deeply missed. The character has been recast, with Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) taking on the role.

“ I found a way in — I had Ray in my head. I’m grateful for all my conversations with him about Baylan, ” Filoni said. “ So, I understood what to do, it just took a while to get there. I’m very confident now that Ray would be happy with the direction that we’ve chosen. The character is meant to be the parallel to Ahsoka in every way. If there’s a light, there’s a dark, and Baylan is representing a different journey for a Jedi as you (Rosario) represent one who walked away from the (Jedi) order, so did he. That’s a parallel that must continue. “

The first season of Ahsoka concluded with Grand Admiral Thrawn successfully returning to the Star Wars galaxy, with Ezra (Eman Esfandi) along for the ride once again. Unfortunately, Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu) were marooned on Peridea.