Ahsoka: Rory McCann will reportedly take over the role of Baylon Skoll in season 2 of the Star Wars series

According to Jeff Sneider, Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) will take on the role of Baylan Skoll in the second season of Ahsoka. The role was previously played by Ray Stevenson (Rome), who sadly died at the age of 58 before the series was released.

I’ve always been a big fan of Stevenson, but his performance in Ahsoka was on another level. He made Baylan Skoll into one of the most intriguing new Star Wars characters of the modern era. A former Jedi who survived Order 66, Skoll became a Dark Jedi mercenary who even took his own apprentice (Shin Hati). Although he was working with Morgan Elsbeth and Grand Admiral Thrawn, he clearly had his own agenda. The last we saw of him, he was on top of a massive statue of the Mortis gods, which were pointing the way to some unknown power.

Skoll’s story is far from over, so it was only a matter of time before the role was recast. Still, it’s sad to think that Stevenson won’t be in the role when we see Skoll again, particularly as the actor was such a big fan of the franchise. He even made the traditional Star Wars actor faux pas when he turned his lightsaber on for the first time. “ I must admit, the first time you turn a lightsaber on, you make the noise, ” Stevenson said at Star Wars Celebration. “ [And then you’re like] ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ Everybody does that, but you just can’t help it! “

Rory McCann is an excellent actor, and I’m sure he’ll bring his own edge to the character in Ahsoka season 2. We’ll keep you updated if and when the news is confirmed.

Lucasfilm has officially confirmed that Dave Filoni, who is now the Chief Creative Officer of the company, is developing the new season of Ahsoka. It’s expected that much of the cast will return, including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, and more.

Can you see Rory McCann as Baylon Skoll in Ahsoka season 2?