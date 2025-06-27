After over 20 years of development, Warner Bros. has let go of the rights to Akira

Warner Bros. has been trying to develop a live-action adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira for over twenty years, but THR reports that the studio has given up the movie rights. The studios spent millions (well into the eight figures) on the project over the years, but it’s all come to an end. The rights have now reverted to Kodansha, the manga publisher that first released the cyberpunk story. The report states that a variety of producers and talent are already preparing to pitch their take on the project.

Warner Bros. first picked up the rights to Akira in 2002 and signed Stephen Norrington (Blade) to direct. But as we know, things went nowhere fast. A revolving door of writers and directors followed, including Albert and Allen Hughes (From Hell), Garry Whitta (Rogue One), Jaume Collet-Serra (Carry On), and more. The project was followed by accusations of whitewashing throughout, as the story was changed to become more America-focused. For example, Neo Tokyo became New Manhattan.

Taika Waititi came on board to write and direct in 2017. He wanted to go straight to the original manga source rather than simply remaking the anime. “ I actually love the books, ” Waititi said. “ Love the movie, but I would not do a remake of the movie. I would do an adaptation of the books. ” Waititi also said he wouldn’t whitewash the film as he hoped to discover unknown Asian actors. “ Yeah. Actually, Asian teenagers would be the way to do it for me and probably no, not, like no name, I mean sort of unfound, untapped talent, ” Waititi said. “ Yeah, I’d probably want to take it a bit back more towards the books. ” But Akira was pushed aside as Waititi worked on Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Mandalorian.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, Akira follows Tetsuo, a teenage biker who develops immense telekinetic powers that could destroy the world. As his abilities spiral out of control, the only one who might be able to stop him is his childhood friend and gang leader, Kaneda. I do not doubt that some other studio or streamer will eventually acquire Akira, but here’s hoping they will have learned from Warner Bros.’ mistakes.