Alec Baldwin deemed “scapegoat” as he launches his own lawsuit against prosecutors

It was just last month that Alec Baldwin teased that he had a few things up his sleeve when it came to how he would handle the aftermath of his involuntary manslaughter charges being dismissed over the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Now, it looks like Alec Baldwin is making good on that, launching a lawsuit potentially putting himself in even better position to clear his name.

This week, Alec Baldwin filed a civil rights violations lawsuit against prosecutors who came after him. It reads, in part (via Deadline): “Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law. Although no verdict in this civil case can undo the trauma the State’s threat of conviction and incarceration has inflicted, Alec Baldwin has filed this action to hold Defendants responsible for their appalling violations of the laws that governed their work…Because Defendants’ actions were motivated by evil motive or intent and involved a reckless or callous indifference to Baldwin’s federally protected rights, an award of punitive damages is appropriate to the fullest extent permitted by law…Defendants’ misconduct in their pursuit of Baldwin, and the trial judge’s condemnation of them, has already drawn world-wide attention. But this action is necessary to vindicate Baldwin’s rights and deter Defendants from attempting to do this to anyone else.”

This lawsuit shows that Alec Baldwin wasn’t messing around and won’t just take the persecution as is. Not only were the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin dropped back in April 2024, but just ahead of the holiday season, all appeals were withdrawn. That cleared Alec Baldwin of any wrongdoing on that large of a scale. But for the actor, he’s out to make a point that you can’t just go around labeling people as guilty, especially when it comes to the death of another human. Some might think Baldwin is just continuing to stir up press or that the “scapegoat” angle stinks of ego, but he has every right to pursue action on his own part. As for how he’ll come out of this one, only time will tell but this will undoubtedly be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Do you agree with Alec Baldwin’s pursuit against prosecutors? Give us your take and your prediction of the outcome in the comments section below.