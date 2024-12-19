Alec Baldwin teases “more to come”, rails against the media after Rust case

With charges dropped, convictions made, a premiere under the belt, and a world debut still on the horizon, it would seem that most of the dust would be settled surrounding Rust. But Alec Baldwin, whose involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed back in July, isn’t done fighting his own fight, pointing to the way he was treated as an avenue to explore in the future.

Appearing as a guest on David Duchovny’s Fail Better podcast, Alec Baldwin stated bluntly that “I think there’s more to come. There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted.”

While Alec Baldwin didn’t specify exactly what he intends to do or expose, he did link it to his frustrations with the media, saying, “The truth of what happened has never been told, never. We have more sh*t that’s going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth that…These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die.” We’ve seen how vehement Alec Baldwin can get, so there are no low expectations as to what he has in store.

With the manslaughter charges against him dropped, Alec Baldwin has some reason to have a hopeful outlook on his future and feel reinvigorated. That said, he wished that a jury was the one who made a decision, as it would have been perceived better in the public eye. Even still, he does have a couple of projects lined up, although we all know that all eyes will be on Rust – except for Baldwin’s, who says he has no plans to watch the final cut of the film just yet. No official release date has been set at this point.

What do you anticipate from Alec Baldwin over the next year? Do you see more lawsuits coming from the Rust tragedy?