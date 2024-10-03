Alec Baldwin likely won’t attend the Rust world premiere at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival

Alec Baldwin‘s troubled Western Rust is getting its world premiere at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, but its star likely won’t walk the red carpet. Rust, and by extension, Baldwin, have been hot topics in Hollywood after the fatal on-set shooting of Ukranian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In addition to screening the film, the fest plans to hold a panel discussion with the film’s director, Joel Souza, cinematographer Bianca Cline, and Hutchins’ longtime mentor, Stephen Lighthill. Those interested in the behind-the-scenes drama for Rust should look forward to the filmmakers answering some pointed questions during the panel.

According to Deadline, the panel will feature the individuals mentioned above discussing how the film continued production after Hutchins’ tragic death. The panel also includes an in-depth discussion about the importance of women in cinematography and how other filmmakers can keep their sets safe.

“During the festival, we honored Halyna’s memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set,” Camerimage festival director Marek Zydowicz said in a statement this morning. “Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her.”

It remains to be seen if Alec Baldwin will attend the Rust premiere. The 30 Rock actor hasn’t been a fan of the spotlight since Halyna’s death, regardless of being cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges. If Baldwin attends the panel, the event could quickly devolve into a grilling session for details and quotables about the unfortunate shooting.

Rust tells the story of a boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents’ deaths in the 1880s. Kansas goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher. Baldwin plays Harland Rust in the film. Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, Jake Busey, Josh Hopkins, and Devon Werkheiser star as primary cast members.

The disturbing events surrounding Rust have led to filmmakers shying away from using real guns on sets. The Crow director, Rupert Sanders, refused to have actual firearms on the set of his action film starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs. Speaking with Variety, Sanders doubled down on his decision, saying, “Film sets are very dangerous. There are fast moving cars with cranes stuck on the top. There are stunt guys falling on high wires down steps. Even just walking around a set at night with rain machines and lights — you’re working in an industrial environment. So it’s dangerous. You have to be safe.”

Additionally, Sanders said that safety had to be a number one priority on the set of The Crow. “So I said, categorically, ‘We will have no firing weapons on set,’ which means we didn’t have one gun that could have had a live round or a blank round anywhere near it ever, so that no projectile could go in. They’re all Airsoft guns, and some of them are just rubber or metal decoys that are functional but have no firing mechanism…You have to add a muzzle flash and smoke, but that was a price worth paying. It took a fair bit of money out of my very limited visual effects budget, but I think it was worth it.”

Are you interested in seeing Rust when it reaches screens? Let us know in the comments section below.