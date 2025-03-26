There’s no rest for the wicked as a Rust teaser trailer debuts for Alec Baldwin’s embattled Western

Several years after the tragic death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a teaser trailer for Joel Souza’s contentious Western Rust is moseying over the horizon. The preview finds a bearded Alec Baldwin leading a dour-looking story about order, justice, and retribution for untimely ends, shattered futures, and lives changed by the acts of wicked men.

Rust tells the story of a boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents’ deaths in the 1880s. Kansas goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher. Baldwin plays Harland Rust in the film. Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, Jake Busey, Josh Hopkins, and Devon Werkheiser star as primary cast members.

Today’s Rust teaser trailer arrives after years of controversy inspired by an accidental shooting on the film’s set. According to reports, “on October 21, 2021, on the set of the movie Rust, a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet, wounding the film’s director and killing its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Within hours, the catastrophic accident was enveloped by a frenzy of media attention. For months, then years, as lawsuits flew and criminal trials unfolded, the tabloid spectacle around the case overshadowed a private, personal tragedy.”

The teaser trailer for Joel Souza’s Rust includes many Western staples, making the preview familiar to those who delight in snake oil salespeople, territorial pissings, and heated shootouts. The film’s picturesque setting invites audiences to bask in Purple Mountains’ Majesty as outlaws, wanderers, and innocents clash. The footage makes you want to schedule a cattle drive and simultaneously hit the showers. Make no mistake, this ain’t City Slickers.

What do you think about Joel Souza’s teaser trailer for Rust? Are you interested in seeing the movie, or do the sad events of its production loom like a grim shadow over your enthusiasm? Let us know in the comments section below.