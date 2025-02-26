Hulu’s Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna trailer takes an in-depth look into the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The trailer for Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna Hutchins examines the tragic shooting of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A little more than three years after the untimely and tragic passing of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hulu presents a trailer for Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna Hutchins. The trailer offers an in-depth look into the events leading up to a shot heard around Hollywood and the loss of a tremendous talent and caring individual. The new documentary premieres on Hulu on March 11, aiming to provide more insight and clarification into the widely publicized tragedy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna Hutchins:

On October 21, 2021, on the set of the movie RUST, a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet, wounding the film’s director and killing its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Within hours, the catastrophic accident was enveloped by a frenzy of media attention. For months, then years, as lawsuits flew and criminal trials unfolded, the tabloid spectacle around the case overshadowed a private, personal tragedy.

In “Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna,” Halyna’s friend, director Rachel Mason, goes beyond the public narrative to reveal the untold human story of that terrible day and all that followed — from the vantage point of the people at the center of the tragedy. The film weaves together the accounts of those who were on the set of RUST that day and of those, like Mason, who not only lost a cherished friend and colleague but who are still navigating the trauma of the aftermath.

Working with public court records, behind-the-scenes material from RUST, and unprecedented access to key individuals and materials, including Halyna’s personal archives, the film examines the official investigations into the safety protocols on set and explores the private moral reckoning of all involved. It probes for answers to the questions those closest to Halyna all carry. How could this have happened? And how do we possibly make sense of it?

Rigorously reported, emotionally raw, and deeply personal, the film seeks to redeem the core of the story that the media exploited — that of a talented cinematographer whose life story was minimized, yet in death gave her colleagues an unexpected opportunity to heal from unimaginable loss by completing the film that mattered deeply to her.

Hulu’s trailer for Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna frames the events around Halyna’s death as an emotional tornado, with filmmakers, friends, and law enforcement desperately trying to make sense of senseless circumstances. Safety is paramount to any film set, and evidence suggests that neglect played a role in the accidental shooting. Six live rounds were found on the Rust set, which is difficult to fathom given the strict precautions determined for filming. The documentary looks to be a touching tribute to Halyna and a word of caution for filmmakers.

