Dutch Pinball’s new Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland pinball machine is as mad as a hatter

Dutch Pinball is ready to chase a white rabbit through a brightly lit landscape of twisting turns where the Jabberwok waits to ruin multipliers as silver ball wizards run from angry playing cards, a hookah-smoking caterpillar, and an angry Queen of Hearts while playing the new pinball game Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Inspired by the timeless 1865 novel by Lewis Caroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland finds players at the heart of a bizarre fantasy where tea parties invite chaos every day is your unbirthday. Using John Popadiuk Jr’s black-and-white concert art, lead designer Melvin Williams combines Caroll’s strange world with 2024 technology to create a new pinball game that harkens back to the tables of the 1990s.

Dutch Pinball’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland pinball game has more bells and whistles than you can imagine. The pinball company shared a detailed list of the table’s features, which you can read below:

Flippers and Playfield: Two flippers and a multi-level playfield

Mini Upper Playfield: Featuring two magna-flippers

Multiball Modes: 2-ball, 3-ball, and 5-ball multiball

Ball Savers: User-controllable motorized ball savers at both outlanes

Lighting: Fully RGB lighting for both general illumination (GI) and inserts

Special Features: Powder-coated side rails, legs, lockdown bar, coin door, and speaker panel frame Illuminated laser-cut apron Laser-cut protectors and metal ball guides

Art and Design: Fully 3D-sculpted and hand-painted art plastics by Lior, designed with art direction from Melvin Williams (industry first) Extra 3D-sculpted mini IPS LCD display on the playfield for additional instructions 3D-sculpted shooter handle 3D-sculpted animated topper

Playfield Enhancements: All mirror-polished ball guides Motorized Jabberwock arm movement Hidden magnet under the main playfield that interacts with the ball Physical 3-ball lock under the playfield Three pop bumpers

Interactive Elements: Full RGB interactive side rails (industry first) Full RGB lit-up shooter lane plastic Special mobile app created by Stumblor to customize your own RGB light show for the side rails. His mod board comes with extra ports for you if you wanna get creative with the game or get familiar with Stumblor mod boards

Visual Quality: Non-reflective playfield glass Non-reflective translite glass for richer colours and 90% less glare than a conventional translite (industry first) Direct art-printed mirror blades (industry first) Hand-drawn artwork

Additional Features: Fully integrated shaker motor Magnet-plated apron score cards Ruleset interesting enough for the experienced player yet understandable for the casual player Individually numbered (1-500) plaque



Dutch Pinball’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired pinball machine features highly detailed, nightmarish art reminiscent of that of the Zenescope comic book publisher. You can find more information about the game on Dutch Pinball’s official website here.