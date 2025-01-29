Veronica Cartwright tells Michael Biehn about the making of Alien, including the chestburster scene, in new video

Actor Michael Biehn has a podcast called Just Foolin About with Michael Biehn, which can be found on YouTube. Biehn’s latest guest was Veronica Cartwright, who ran into the alien xenomorph in the 1979 film Alien, seven years before Biehn had his own close encounter with the nasty creatures in Aliens. The full, 95 minute episode can be viewed at THIS LINK – but to promote the episode, Biehn has dropped a 13 minute clip that shows Cartwright talking about the experience of working on Alien, including her reaction to the famous chestburster scene. You can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the clip’s official description: Veronica Cartwright (Alien, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Birds, The Right Stuff, The Witches of Eastwick, The X-Files) tells Michael Biehn (Aliens, Terminator, Tombstone, The Abyss, The Rock) about her time working on and filming Alien. She goes on to shed some light on whether or not the cast was truly unaware of what was about to happen in the iconic chestburster scene, and how genuine her reaction was.

Directed by Ridley Scott from a script by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett (which received uncredited rewrites from producers David Giler and Walter Hill), Alien has the following synopsis: The crew of a spacecraft, Nostromo, intercept a distress signal from a planet and set out to investigate it. However, to their horror, they are attacked by an alien which later invades their ship.

Cartwright played the ill-fated navigator Lambert and was joined in the cast by Tom Skerritt, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto, Helen Horton (delivering a voice performance), Bolaji Badejo (as the xenomorph), and, of course, Sigourney Weaver, who went on to star in three sequels.

Other guests on the Just Foolin About with Michael Biehn podcast have included Doug Stanhope, Edward Furlong, Tim Colceri, John Watson, Doug Laux, Bryan Callen, Jeff Fahey, Shannon McIntosh, Eric Roberts, Jamie Kennedy, Adam Novak, Aliens co-star Ricco Ross, Dito Montiel, Cary Elwes, Leo Howard, Aliens co-star Mark Rolston, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Were you interested to see Veronica Cartwright tell Michael Biehn about working on Alien? Let us know by leaving a comment below.