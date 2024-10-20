Alien: Romulus gets limited edition full frame VHS this December

In addition to its Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD releases, Alien: Romulus will also be made available on VHS, complete with new box art.

Just last week it was announced that Alien: Romulus would be getting its physical media – more specifically, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD – release in December. You can now add one more type of physical media to that collection, as Alien: Romulus will also be getting the VHS treatment, complete with artwork by the great Matt Ferguson.

This Romulus VHS is marketed as a tie-in to the original Alien’s 45th anniversary, although we can’t ignore the fact that Romulus director Fede Álvarez worked in several references to and took plenty of inspiration from past installments of the Alien franchise.

Just announced by writer and director Fede Álvarez at #BeyondFest: A limited-edition VHS of #AlienRomulus will release on December 3. Artwork by @Cakes_Comics. pic.twitter.com/P0O9DFYbKW — Alien: Romulus (@AlienAnthology) October 20, 2024

The fact that 20th Century Studios (and Disney) is willing to take a risk to please such a niche audience shows some real dedication. Certainly Romulus itself didn’t need it, as it already took in $350 million at the worldwide box office and will certainly do just fine through streaming and Blu-ray/DVD purchases. But it’s always incredibly cool to see a showcase for VHS, especially through a new film, as we have seen becoming a small trend over the past few years. The studio is going all-in, too, as the film will be presented in 4:3 full screen. And that vintage-looking box art is badass, too!

Here is the official plot of Alien: Romulus: “This truly terrifying sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.”

The Alien: Romulus VHS is marked as “limited edition”. While we don’t know exactly how many have been produced, those who want to own this throwback – and check the film out in a way they never would have imagined (even more so if you saw it in IMAX) – might not want to wait. While we will have to wait to get Alien: Romulus on Blu-ray, DVD and VHS until December 3rd, you can currently rent or buy it digitally.

Set between 1978’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens, Romulus bridges the gap between the two films while serving as a total work of dedication and appreciation to the series. It’s still unclear if Álvarez is definitely going to make a sequel, but in the meantime, he has left his mark on the franchise.