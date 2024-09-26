Alien: Romulus gets an October digital release, reaches physical media in December

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (read our review HERE), reached theatres last month, and now we have learned that movie is set to receive a digital release next month! Alien: Romulus will be available to watch in the comfort of your own home, on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, as of October 15th. Some retailers will be offering a 2-Movie Collection digital bundle that pairs the film with the original Alien. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD physical media release will follow on December 3rd. An image of the 4K steelbook can be seen at the bottom of this article.

It has been said that the story Alvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not directly connected to the other films in the Alien franchise (which isn’t exactly true), but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Alvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home).

The film’s home video release will include the following bonus features (which may vary by product and retailer): Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus featurette, which has five chapters: The Director’s Vision – Discover how one of today’s greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise. Creating the Story – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed. Casting the Faces – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past. Constructing the World – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the ’80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs. Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together. / Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release. / Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

